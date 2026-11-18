GUDIBANDE: The ‘Art Festival for Rural Children – 2026’ was held at Adarsha Vidyalaya in Tirumani Gram Panchayat limits of Gudibande taluk on Wednesday, under the chairmanship of Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer M. Nagamani.

Speaking at the event, Nagamani said drawing and painting competitions help children develop creativity, self-confidence and mental abilities. She said such activities encourage children to express their thoughts through art and communicate important social messages.

She urged teachers and parents to encourage children to take part in creative activities instead of spending excessive time on mobile phones and video games. She also stressed the importance of art and cultural activities in children’s overall development.

Nagamani distributed prizes and certificates to students who secured the first three positions in the drawing competitions.

The prize winners

In the Government High School category, based on the theme ‘Indian Independence’, Supreet Gowda won first place, Namratha secured second place and Latashree took third place.

In the Government Primary School category, based on the special features of Gudibande taluk, Divyashree won first place, Manusha secured second place and Jeevan took third place.

Panchayat Development Officer Narasimhamurthy, Satya Prasad, First Division Assistant Shivashankarappa, panchayat staff, the school headmaster and teachers attended the programme.