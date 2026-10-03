Rs 2 cr released for Cauvery Theerthodbhava preparations

Madikeri Preparations for the annual Cauvery Theerthodbhava at Talacauvery in Kodagu district have gained momentum, with the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam releasing Rs 2 crore for essential works and basic amenities in the Bhagamandala-Talacauvery region. Deputy Commissioner Somashekar confirmed that the Rs 2 crore grant has been credited to the Deputy Commissioner's account. The funds have been released through the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam to undertake necessary works in connection with the Tula Sankramana fair. A similar grant of Rs 2 crore was provided through the Nigam last year. In addition to this amount, the government is separately providing Rs 75 lakh for preparations and other arrangements related to the fair. Local MLA and Chief Minister's Political Secretary A.S. Ponnanna has announced that the additional grant will be released soon. Preparations for Talacauvery Theerthodbhava have already begun. The rituals associated with Tula Sankramana commenced on September 17 with the traditional offering of rice into the Pattaya. The Aajna Muhurtha is scheduled for 10.30 am on Oct 5. The Akshaya Patra and offering boxes will be placed on Oct15. The sacred Kaveri Tula Sankramana Theerthodbhava is scheduled to take place at Talacauvery on October 17 at 7.50 pm during Mesha Lagna. Thousands of devotees are expected to visit the pilgrimage centre to witness the ritual emergence of the Cauvery. Whitewashing and painting of temple structures are currently underway in Bhagamandala and Talacauvery. Cleaning activities are also being carried out as part of the preparations. Officials are working to ensure that basic facilities are available for devotees during the festival. In the coming days, the administration is expected to begin the tender process for additional works, including desilting at the Triveni Sangama, where the three rivers meet. Authorities are also reviewing other requirements to ensure the smooth conduct of the annual Tula Sankramana fair.