MANGALURU: The 26th Annual Rotary Chinnara Utsav, featuring sports and cultural competitions, will be held on November 22 at Canara High School, Urwa, Mangaluru. The event is jointly organised by the Rotary Club of Mangalore Central and the Rotaract Club of Mangalore City as part of their community service activities.

Speaking at a press conference, organising chairman Dr Devadas Rai said around 434 children from 10 child protection and care centres across Dakshina Kannada district would participate in the one-day event. The programme will begin at 9 am.

Member of Parliament Capt. Brijesh Chowta will inaugurate the event. Rajesh Shetty, Assistant Governor and former President of Rotary District 3181, Zone 2, will attend as the guest of honour. Rotary Club of Mangalore Central President B.N. Ravindra will preside over the programme.

The valedictory ceremony will be held at 5 pm at the school auditorium. Former Rotary District 3181 Governor M.D. Prakash Karanth will attend as the chief guest and distribute prizes. A rolling trophy will also be presented to the centre that achieves the best overall performance.

Children will take part in a march-past and showcase their talents, skills and achievements through various sports and cultural activities. The event aims to encourage children, build their confidence and provide them with a day of happiness.

Dr. Rai said the Rotary Club had been organising the sports meet continuously since 1996.

Rotary Club Secretary Jackson Saldanha, former President Bhaskar Rai, Rotaract Club President Rakshan, Secretary Mukesh and Media Advisor M.V. Mallya were present.