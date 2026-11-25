RIYADH: Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo continued his pursuit of the historic 1,000-goal milestone by scoring his 987th professional goal in Al Nassr’s 2-1 victory over Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite.

The match was played at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo opened the scoring for Al Nassr in the 13th minute by converting a penalty. He had won the spot-kick after being fouled inside the penalty area.

Al Sadd responded quickly, with Mohammed Waad scoring the equaliser in the 22nd minute following a corner. The match remained level at 1-1 until half-time.

Ronaldo appeared to score again in the 35th minute, but his effort was ruled out following a video assistant referee (VAR) review because of an offside position.

Al Sadd suffered another setback when Mohammed Waad received a red card during first-half stoppage time, leaving the visiting team with ten players for the remainder of the match.

Al Nassr took advantage of their numerical superiority after the break. Ronaldo’s former Portugal teammate João Félix scored the winning goal in the 52nd minute with an impressive strike, securing all three points for the Saudi Arabian club.

The victory was particularly important for Ronaldo, who had missed a penalty in Al Nassr’s previous 3-1 defeat against Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League.

With this latest goal, Ronaldo moved to 987 career goals, leaving him just 13 goals short of the remarkable 1,000-goal milestone.

Al Nassr secured their third win in four matches in the competition, collecting nine points in the league stage.