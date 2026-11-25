MANCHESTER: Italian football giants Juventus and AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United captain and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, whose current contract with the English club expires in June 2027.

Juventus have expressed interest in bringing the experienced midfielder to Italy. The report, originally published by Italian newspaper Tuttosport, suggests that the club is monitoring his contract situation closely.

AC Milan are also said to be interested in Fernandes if he becomes available as a free agent at the end of the season. Milan manager Ruben Amorim, who previously worked with Fernandes at Manchester United, could play a role in attracting the Portuguese international. Both are also represented by the same agency.

Fernandes recently confirmed that Manchester United had offered him a new contract. However, discussions have been put on hold as the club focuses on improving its performances. He said that the present priority is winning matches rather than discussing his future.

Manchester United also have the option to extend his existing contract by another year, which could keep him at Old Trafford until June 2028.

The 32-year-old joined Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 for around £65 million. Since arriving, he has made 342 appearances, scoring 113 goals and providing 111 assists across competitions.

Fernandes has previously played for Italian clubs Novara, Udinese and Sampdoria, making a possible return to Italy an interesting prospect.

Sporting Lisbon could also be an option, as Fernandes has previously expressed his willingness to return to his former club. However, no official agreement with any interested club has been announced.