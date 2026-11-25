India’s women’s hockey team rose to fifth after beating China 6-2 at the Asian Champions Trophy in Bhopal on Tuesday.

BHOPAL: The Indian women’s hockey team has reached fifth place in the latest International Hockey Federation (FIH) World Rankings, setting a new record. The achievement followed a 6-2 victory over China in the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026.

The FIH rankings were introduced in October 2003. India’s previous best was sixth, achieved in May-June 2022 after a strong FIH Pro League campaign and reached again in 2023. The team had earlier risen to eighth after finishing fourth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Before that, its high was ninth in 2018, following a quarter-final appearance at the Women’s Hockey World Cup.

The milestone caps a successful year for the team, coached by Sjoerd Marijne. India qualified for the FIH Women’s World Cup and won the FIH Nations Cup. It then finished fifth at the Women’s Hockey World Cup, its best result since 1974.

India also ended a 44-year wait by winning the Asian Games gold medal and secured direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. These achievements strengthened the country’s standing among the leading sides in international women’s hockey.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey congratulated the players and support staff, calling the fifth-place ranking a proud moment. He credited their hard work, commitment and belief for the achievement.

Hockey India Secretary-General Bhola Nath Singh praised the team’s determination throughout the year. He said the Nations Cup victory, Asian Games gold and World Cup performance had given supporters reasons to celebrate. Singh called the ranking an important step and expressed confidence that the team could achieve more milestones.

The record ranking adds to India’s achievements as the team continues its campaign at the Asian Champions Trophy in Bhopal.