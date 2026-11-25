LUSAIL: Formula 1 tyre supplier Pirelli has introduced a maximum of 27 laps for every tyre set at the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix, requiring drivers to make at least two pit stops during the 57-lap race at Lusail International Circuit.

The restriction is a precaution linked to the circuit’s demanding layout. Lusail features 16 corners, including fast turns that place lateral loads on the tyres. High temperatures and the track’s characteristics also contribute to tread wear and thermal stress, particularly on the front-left tyre.

Pirelli said the decision was taken jointly with the FIA and Formula 1. The limit applies to each set across the race weekend, not only to laps completed during Sunday’s Grand Prix. Mileage accumulated in practice and qualifying therefore counts if that set is used again.

Laps completed under the Safety Car or Virtual Safety Car also count. During the race, every lap from the start signal to the chequered flag is included. Reconnaissance laps, formation laps and laps completed after the race are excluded. In other sessions, a lap started but not completed is counted as a full lap.

The 27-lap allowance is two laps higher than the 25-lap limit imposed in 2025. Pirelli attributed the increase to stronger tyre construction and lower aerodynamic loads generated by the 2026 cars.

The company has selected its hardest compounds: C1 hard, C2 medium and C3 soft. The restriction means teams cannot complete the 57-lap distance using only two sets, making at least two tyre changes compulsory.

The rule is designed to prevent tyres from being used beyond their intended life and reduce stress on their structure. Teams must monitor each set’s accumulated mileage while planning their race strategies.