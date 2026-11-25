DUBAI: Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has moved up three places to joint second in the latest ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings following his impressive performance against New Zealand in the first Test. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has also improved his position, reaching third in the Test batting rankings.

Bumrah claimed five wickets in the first Test against New Zealand, which ended in a draw. His performance helped him share second place with England fast bowler Ollie Robinson. Australia’s Mitchell Starc continues to lead the bowling rankings, holding a 25-point advantage over the two bowlers.

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada also improved his position, climbing two places to sixth among Test bowlers after taking eight wickets in the first Test against Bangladesh. Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas moved up two places to 12th following his performance against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

In the batting rankings, Bavuma gained one place to reach third after scoring an unbeaten 68 against Bangladesh. England’s Harry Brook and Joe Root continue to occupy the first and second positions respectively.

India’s batters also made progress in the latest update. Rishabh Pant moved up one place to sixth, captain Shubman Gill climbed three places to seventh, and Yashasvi Jaiswal gained five places to reach ninth. All three Indian players are now among the top ten Test batters.

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips rose 13 places to a career-best 17th, while South Africa’s Ryan Rickelton reached joint 15th. Sri Lanka’s Sonal Dinusha moved up four places to 19th. These changes reflect strong performances in recent Test matches.

In ODI rankings, England’s Ben Duckett climbed to fourth after scoring a century against Australia, while Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson and Liam Dawson advanced too.