MYSURU: Young people must play a decisive role in upholding constitutional values and strengthening democratic institutions, noted writer and former Rajya Sabha member Dr. L. Hanumanthaiah has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating an interactive session titled ‘The Responsibility of Protecting Democracy in the Future Lies in the Hands of Youth’, organised on Thursday at the indoor stadium of St. Philomena’s College as part of Constitution Day celebrations. For democracy to succeed, wealth must be distributed equitably and caste discrimination must be eradicated. Young people should focus on these issues. “This is the era of Gen Z. Young people must understand the provisions of the Constitution, particularly those relating to social justice, liberty, equality and equal opportunities,” he said.

While freedom is a fundamental right, it also comes with certain limitations. Similarly, freedom of speech does not give anyone the licence to denigrate or malign others, he pointed out. Even after nearly 80 years of Independence, inequality and untouchability continue to persist in the country, while wealth remains concentrated in the hands of a few. Reservation must therefore continue until an egalitarian society is established. Reservation is not charity extended to people, he said.

Pointing out that reservation was no longer confined to historically oppressed communities, he noted that a 10 per cent quota had also been introduced for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

Dr. Hanumanthaiah also criticised attempts to project India as a Hindu Rashtra, stating that such an idea was contrary to the ideals of democracy.

Mysuru District Kannada Sahitya Parishat former president M. Chandrashekar, who was the chief guest, said India’s Constitution was a model for the world. However, superstitions and inequalities continued to exist in society. Great personalities such as Pampa, Basavanna, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Kanakadasa had all dreamt of building an egalitarian society, he said.

Presiding over the programme, the institution’s Rector, Rev. Dr. Lourdu Prasad Joseph, said students must develop constitutional awareness and a sense of responsible citizenship, as the future of the country rested in the hands of young people.

The programme was attended by the institution’s Finance Officer Rev. Fr. S. Roshan, Daari Foundation president L. Rangaiah, executive committee member Thagadooru Veeresh Kumar Mahamane, Postgraduate Centre Coordinator Dr. C.A. Noor Mubashir, AICTE Programme Director Dr. Suresh Narayan Rao, Dean of Academic Affairs C. Anand and Controller of Examinations Dr. Reena Francis.

Principal Dr. Ravi J.D. Saldanha administered the Constitution Day pledge.