MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians on Friday announced that Rohit Sharma will captain the franchise in the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, as the five-time champions prepare to celebrate their landmark 20th season.

The announcement marks the beginning of a new chapter for the franchise, with one of its most successful and popular leaders returning to the captaincy. Rohit has been closely associated with Mumbai Indians since joining the team in 2011 and has played a significant role in establishing its winning culture.

Under his leadership, Mumbai Indians secured five IPL titles, making him one of the most successful captains in the tournament’s history. His ability to guide the team through challenging situations, nurture young players and build strong relationships within the squad has made him an integral part of the franchise.

The franchise said Rohit’s connection with its supporters, popularly known as the Paltan, has remained a defining part of his journey with the team. His return to leadership is expected to generate excitement among fans ahead of the upcoming season.

Mumbai Indians co-owner Nita Ambani expressed happiness over the decision, recalling Rohit’s journey with the franchise since 2011.

“We bid for Rohit in 2011, and from that moment, he became part of our Mumbai Indians family,” Nita Ambani said.

She also described his development from a young cricketer into a champion, leader and family man as a privilege to witness.

Welcoming his return, Ambani said she hoped the new chapter would bring more memorable moments for Rohit, the team and its millions of supporters.

The franchise will now look towards its 20th season with Rohit once again leading the Blue and Gold.