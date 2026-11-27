LONDON: The ATP has recorded a historic increase in partnership revenue, crossing the $100 million mark for the first time in 2026, but the organisation believes greater commercial opportunities remain untapped.

The men’s professional tennis governing body generated $110 million in partnership revenue this year, representing a 49 per cent increase compared with the previous year. The figure also marks a significant rise from the $35.4 million recorded in 2022, highlighting the growth of the tour’s commercial business.

However, ATP chief business officer Daniele Sano believes the organisation needs to address the fragmented structure of tennis’ commercial rights to unlock further revenue opportunities.

“We leave on the table a lot of money,” Sano said, pointing to the financial potential that remains untapped because different organisations control various commercial aspects of the sport.

Earlier this month, the ATP approved the creation of ATP Ventures, a new entity designed to consolidate the tour’s different media, data and sponsorship rights arrangements from the beginning of 2028.

Sano said the initiative would strengthen the organisation’s position in the commercial market by allowing it to present a unified approach to potential partners.

“This will allow us to be stronger in the market and speak in one voice rather than three,” he said.

Unlike sports such as Formula One, tennis does not have a single commercial rights holder. The ATP and WTA independently operate the men’s and women’s professional tours, while World Tennis oversees the sport globally and manages team competitions, including the Davis Cup.

The four Grand Slam tournaments also operate independently, adding another layer to the sport’s fragmented commercial structure.