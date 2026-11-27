Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips took New Zealand to 246 for five after India struck three times in 16 balls.

CHRISTCHURCH: Blundell was unbeaten on 53 and Phillips on 36 at stumps on Friday, the opening day of the second and final Test at Hagley Oval. They added 62 for the sixth wicket after India had reduced New Zealand from 110 for one to 110 for four without conceding a run.

India captain Shubman Gill chose to bowl after winning the toss, hoping to use moisture in the pitch after two days affected by rain. New Zealand reached 77 for one at lunch after debutant Gurnoor Brar dismissed Devon Conway for 31 with the last ball of the morning session.

Latham had earlier been dropped by K.L. Rahul at second slip on 29 off Akash Deep. The New Zealand captain went to lunch unbeaten on 42 runs.

Akash Deep removed captain Tom Latham for 59 and Rachin Ravindra for a duck in the second session. Between those wickets, Anshul Kamboj dismissed Henry Nicholls for 16. India took three wickets for 54 runs in 24 overs during the session.

Daryl Mitchell and Blundell added 74 for the fifth wicket before Washington Sundar dismissed Mitchell for 31. Blundell reached his half-century in the penultimate over, steering Jasprit Bumrah through point in his 50th Test.