BRISBANE: Australia suffered a major batting collapse against England on Friday, recording their lowest-ever all-out total in a home T20 International during the third match at the Gabba.

The hosts were bowled out for just 108 in their innings after England fast bowler Jamie Overton delivered a devastating performance, claiming his maiden international five-wicket haul. His figures of 5-12 in four overs played a crucial role in dismantling Australia’s batting line-up.

The total became Australia’s lowest all-out score in a home T20I, surpassing their previous record of 111 against New Zealand in Sydney during their unsuccessful T20 World Cup title defence in 2022. However, their overall lowest T20I total remains 62, recorded against Bangladesh in Mirpur in August 2021.

Series debutant wicketkeeper-batter Sam Harper was Australia’s highest scorer, contributing 26 runs from 14 deliveries. Opener Jake Fraser-McGurk provided an aggressive start with 22 off 11 balls. However, they were the only Australian batters to cross the 20-run mark, while five players were dismissed for single-digit scores.

Overton struck during the middle overs, removing Fraser-McGurk, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Joel Davies and Ben Dwarshuis to leave Australia struggling to build a competitive total.

England comfortably chased the revised DLS target of 93 after rain reduced their innings to 16 overs. Jordan Cox remained unbeaten on 33 from 14 balls, while opener Aneurin Donald scored 32 from just 13 deliveries.

Australia’s Riley Meredith claimed three wickets for 30 runs, but his efforts could not prevent England from securing victory. With this result, England moved ahead 2-1 in the five-match series.