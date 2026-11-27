PARIS: Eight-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez announced on Friday that he will retire after the 2026 season finale, bringing an end to his illustrious motorcycle racing career at the Valencia Grand Prix.

The 33-year-old Spaniard made the announcement days after securing his record-equalling eighth premier-class championship in Portugal, drawing level with legendary Italian rider Giacomo Agostini. His retirement marks the conclusion of an extraordinary journey that has seen him establish himself among the most successful riders in the history of the sport.

Marquez confirmed his decision through a video recorded inside the Ducati garage in Valencia, where he will compete in his final professional race this weekend.

“Thank you to everyone who’s been part of the journey. I hope you’ve enjoyed it as much as I have. This will be my last race in MotoGP. We made history,” Marquez said.

The Spaniard began his most successful championship journey with Honda, winning six MotoGP titles before switching to Ducati. He later joined the Italian manufacturer and extended his contract until 2028 in June, making Friday’s announcement unexpected.

Marquez had been anticipated to lead MotoGP into its new 850cc era. However, the arrival of compatriot Pedro Acosta at the factory Ducati team had already been viewed as a symbolic changing of the guard.

Emotions ran high inside the Ducati garage and among spectators at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo following the announcement. Jorge Martin, Marquez’s main rival for the 2026 championship, also appeared stunned.

Ducati officially confirmed the development, stating that Valencia would be Marquez’s final appearance as a professional rider and with the Ducati Lenovo team.

“Marc Marquez has decided to retire from MotoGP, and the 2026 Valencia Grand Prix will be his final race as a professional rider and with the Ducati Lenovo team.”