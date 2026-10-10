Robin Singh Stresses High Skills in T10

New Delhi Former India cricketer Robin Singh has emphasised that T10 cricket demands exceptionally high skill levels, with batters required to take calculated risks and deliver immediately in the fast-paced 60-ball format. Singh, who serves as Team Director of Royal Desert Champions, explained that T10 offers little time for players to settle at the crease. Unlike longer formats, batters must be ready to attack from the opening delivery, making confidence, execution and decision-making crucial to success. Comparing T10 with T20 cricket, Singh said the shorter format resembles the final overs of a T20 match or the powerplay, when scoring quickly becomes essential and every delivery can influence the outcome. He cautioned that players who hesitate or second-guess their abilities could struggle in the format, where there is little opportunity to recover after a slow start. Singh also discussed Royal Desert Champions' strategy during the player draft. The franchise had secured Nicholas Pooran, Phil Salt and Sherfane Rutherford through pre-signings before adding players including Muhammad Waseem, Naseem Shah and Maheesh Theekshana. According to Singh, the team secured approximately 80 per cent of its desired selections, although the unpredictable nature of drafts required flexibility and alternative plans. He explained that franchises must prepare backup options depending on which players are selected by rival teams. Maintaining a balanced squad and prioritising experienced cricketers capable of executing their skills under pressure were central to the team's approach. Singh stressed that T10 leaves no room for complacency, with players needing to remain alert and effective throughout the contest.

"T10 is almost like playing the last 10 overs of a T20 game to some extent or in the power plays, for that matter." - Robin Singh (Royal Desert Champions Team Director) "You have to take a lot more risks in T10. So your skill levels have to be very high." - Robin Singh (Former India Cricketer)