BENGALURU: A sharp row has erupted in Karnataka over ethanol-blended petrol after state minister Rizwan Arshad wrote to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri raising five demands on fuel quality and consumer safety, while Union Minister Nitin Gadkari rejected claims that blended fuel harms vehicles.

Arshad said fuel samples collected across the state and tested at accredited laboratories showed ethanol levels crossing 20% in 11 of 14 samples, reaching a high of 31.2%. He also alleged that many petrol stations show nozzle variations that leave motorists receiving less fuel than they pay for.

In his letter to the Centre, Arshad urged authorities to display exact ethanol percentages prominently at every petrol pump and print the blend ratio on customer receipts. He sought continued availability of lower-blend E-10 petrol alongside E-20 fuel so vehicle owners have practical choices. The minister also called for independent random testing through accredited laboratories and a dedicated compensation fund to reimburse drivers if engines or components suffer damage from excessive ethanol blending.

Gadkari strongly dismissed allegations that ethanol-mixed petrol damages vehicles, asserting that no such harm is occurring and accusing critics of running paid campaigns against the policy. Pointing out that roughly four crore four-wheelers and 20 crore two-wheelers have been operating on E-20 fuel since 2022, he maintained that complaints raised over the past few months do not reflect actual vehicle damage.

Former minister Murugesh Nirani challenged Arshad over the authority under which fuel samples were drawn, arguing that the allegations could backfire on him. Nirani said sampling should follow joint procedures involving fuel outlets, oil companies, and central and state officials rather than unilateral checks.

Arshad countered that 63 samples were sent for laboratory analysis and warned against profiting from irregular fuel mixing. With state leaders and central ministers trading charges, motorists across Karnataka are watching closely to see how the petroleum ministry responds to the five demands.