BENGALURU: More than a decade after stepping down from active civil service, two former senior bureaucrats have formally deposed before a special court in Bengaluru in connection with a long-standing corruption case involving Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Retired IAS officers Jothi Ramalingam (74) and Shameem Bhanu (75), both former additional chief secretaries of Karnataka, appeared before the special court for elected representatives to give their testimonies. Their depositions center on a controversial administrative decision made back in 2007 during the JD(S)-BJP coalition government led by Kumaraswamy, which allegedly approved the illegal release of 2.24 acres of government-acquired land to private individuals.

The high-profile legal battle originates from a private complaint filed by M. Mahadevaswamy. The petitioner alleges that the disputed land denotification caused an estimated financial loss ranging from ₹60 crore to ₹80 crore to the state exchequer. Union Minister Kumaraswamy is named as one of 19 total co-accused in the sprawling corruption proceedings.

During the court session, the retired bureaucrats faced detailed questioning regarding bureaucratic file movements, cabinet decisions, and the procedural approvals granted during their tenure. Legal experts note that testimonies from senior retired civil servants often carry significant weight in establishing the administrative chain of command and ministerial involvement in historical policy decisions.

As the court proceedings slowly advance through detailed witness examinations and evidence verification, the case continues to draw intense political scrutiny given Kumaraswamy’s current high-profile role in national politics. The special court is expected to schedule further hearings to examine additional witnesses linked to the 2007 land transfer files.