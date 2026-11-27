KALABURAGI: M.S. Patil Naribol, president of the Kalyana Karnataka Separate State Movement Committee, has urged the State Government not to grant seniority and promotion benefits under Article 371(J) to employees recruited under quotas meant for other districts, even if they were born in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Addressing a press conference, Patil said the benefits of reservation in seniority and promotions under Article 371(J) should be restricted to employees recruited under the Kalyana Karnataka local cadre. He stressed that employees must produce the prescribed 371(J) certificate to claim these benefits.

He argued that extending such advantages to employees recruited under the general category or quotas meant for other districts would affect the employment and promotion opportunities of local candidates in the region.

Referring to the Forest Department, Patil alleged that forest guards recruited under the non-Kalyana Karnataka cadre in the Kalaburagi Forest Circle were being transferred to the local cadre and subsequently granted seniority and promotions.

Describing the alleged practice as unjust, he demanded that the Forest Department immediately withdraw the decision. He also appealed to ministers and legislators from Kalyana Karnataka to raise the issue with the State Government and ensure that the concerns of local employees were addressed.

Patil further demanded that the government frame clear rules and introduce appropriate legislation to prevent such alleged irregularities in the implementation of Article 371(J).

Warning of an agitation, he said the committee would launch protests if the government failed to respond to their demands.

Bahujan Samaj Party’s Huchcheshwar Vathar, Sri Rama Sene district president Lakshmikant Swadi, Mahesh Kembhavi, Channaveer and Sharanabasappa were present at the press conference.