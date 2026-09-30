Restoring Sections 79A & 79B: MLA Patil’s push

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Internal political tensions within the ruling Congress party have surfaced following an open challenge by senior legislator B.R. Patil. The Congress MLA has written a strongly worded letter directly to party leader Rahul Gandhi, demanding the immediate withdrawal of controversial amendments made to the state Land Reforms Act and urging a return to previous agrarian protections. In his communication, Patil reminded party leadership of specific promises made during the election campaign, attaching a copy of the official party manifesto to underscore his argument. The legislator is pressing for the full reinstatement of Sections 79A, 79B, and 79C, which historically restricted non-agriculturists from purchasing farming land. He expressed deep frustration that despite pre-election pledges, the current administration has failed to repeal what he termed "anti-farmer amendments." Highlighting alarming agrarian trends, Patil pointed out that approximately 19.92 lakh acres of agricultural land have been sold across Karnataka since 2021. An overwhelming sixty percent of these land sales occurred in North Karnataka, with Vijayapura and Kalaburagi districts leading the surge. The legislator argued that corporate land acquisitions are displacing small-scale farmers and eroding rural livelihoods. The dispute highlights a growing policy rift within the state government. Previously, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara formally stated in the Legislative Assembly that the state has no active proposal to restore the repealed sections. Expressing profound dissatisfaction with the government's stance, Patil's appeal to central leadership has intensified debate over rural land ownership and party accountability across the state.