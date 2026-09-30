Mysuru

The Lalithakala and Handicrafts Sub-Committee of Mysuru Dasara 2026 will organise on-the-spot painting and clay sculpture competitions for school and college students as part of the Dasara celebrations. The competitions will be held on Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. at the premises of the Chamarajendra Government College of Visual Arts (CAVA), Siddarthanagar, Mysuru. The prize distribution ceremony will be held on Oct. 14. The painting competition will be conducted for students of Classes 1 to 4 and Classes 9 to 12, while students of Classes 5 to 8 can participate in the clay sculpture-making competition. Interested students can register at the venue between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Oct. 13. Each student will be permitted to participate in only one category. For further information, students can contact K. Ravimurthy (98440 82579), Gururaj S. Naik (77958 08422) or Dr. Deepak Kumar K.J. (90361 62453), said the Working President of the Lalithakala and Handicrafts Sub-Committee of Mysuru Dasara 2026 in a press release.