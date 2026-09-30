INDIA bloc to pursue accountability, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the INDIA bloc would work to ensure accountability for those whom the opposition alleges are responsible for undermining Indian democracy. Addressing the media after an INDIA bloc meeting at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, Gandhi said “vote chori” was the central issue discussed by opposition leaders. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of attacking democratic institutions. These are political allegations made by Gandhi and the opposition bloc; the BJP and Election Commission have rejected the broader allegations concerning electoral manipulation. Gandhi said opposition leaders considered themselves collective defenders of the Constitution and would seek major changes in the country in the coming months. He also said there was growing resistance among young people to what he described as developments that needed to be stopped. The meeting came amid escalating opposition criticism of the Election Commission over its Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Opposition parties have demanded changes to the exercise and greater transparency in the preparation and revision of voter lists. The Election Commission has maintained that its actions are lawful, while the BJP has rejected opposition allegations. The INDIA bloc meeting also discussed a joint campaign against the Election Commission. Opposition parties announced plans for nationwide protests and further action, including a march to the Election Commission in October and a larger public rally in November. Gandhi said the opposition would continue raising the issue of electoral integrity and accountability. The meeting reflects the widening political confrontation between the opposition parties, the BJP-led government and the Election Commission over voter-roll revisions and allegations surrounding the electoral process.