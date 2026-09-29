New Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called for stronger safety measures for women students in Delhi, questioning restrictions imposed on women following the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park. In a video message, Kejriwal said restrictions on women’s movement were not a solution to safety concerns. He criticised advice asking women students to avoid going out in the evening or at night. “Why are all the restrictions imposed only on girls?” Kejriwal asked, arguing that ensuring security should be the responsibility of the government. He called for CCTV cameras across Delhi, functional streetlights and deployment of women police personnel inside colleges. He also suggested a central command structure to monitor CCTV footage in real time. “The government should provide safety. The government should install CCTV cameras,” he said, urging authorities to address dark spots and improve surveillance across the city. Kejriwal also claimed that his government had installed 2.62 lakh CCTV cameras and 2.80 lakh streetlights during its tenure, alleging that more than half of the installations were currently not functioning. He called for them to be made operational. His remarks came amid protests by Delhi University students demanding safer public spaces and stronger action against sexual harassment. Demonstrations were held on September 23 and 25, followed by another protest at the Faculty of Arts on Monday. The issue gained further attention after Delhi Police registered an FIR following an allegation by two Delhi University students that they were followed and sexually harassed by men in an SUV near Hakikat Park in Mukherjee Nagar. The protests and political statements have brought renewed focus on safety arrangements for women students in the national capital.