People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has urged the Centre to impose a nationwide ban on advertisements promoting meat products from October 2, ahead of Gandhi Jayanti. In a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the animal rights organisation called for restrictions on meat advertisements across billboards, television, online platforms and other media. PETA India said the proposed measure would reflect Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of ahimsa, or non-violence, while addressing concerns related to animal welfare, health and the environment. The organisation cited restrictions introduced in several European cities as examples. According to PETA India, Amsterdam has prohibited meat advertising in public spaces, while Haarlem, Utrecht and Nijmegen have also adopted restrictions on meat-related advertising, with Nijmegen extending its restrictions to dairy products. PETA India Senior Manager of Vegan and Corporate Projects Dr Kiran Ahuja said the organisation wanted Gandhi’s legacy of non-violence to be reflected through policies discouraging the promotion of meat. The organisation also referred to its investigations into animal transport and slaughter practices. It alleged that animals used for meat production are subjected to conditions involving overcrowding, injuries and distress. PETA India further argued that animals used for food production are capable of experiencing pain and forming social bonds. The letter also highlighted concerns over the environmental and public-health implications of animal-based food production. PETA India cited global estimates suggesting that a large proportion of antimicrobials are used in animals raised for food and linked excessive antimicrobial use to the growing problem of antimicrobial resistance. The organisation also raised concerns about diet-related diseases and referred to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, which has stated that vegetarian and vegan diets can be associated with a reduced risk of certain health conditions when appropriately planned. PETA India additionally pointed to concerns surrounding H5N1 bird flu and its potential to spread through poultry farms and markets. The organisation said India has a long tradition of meat-free eating associated with ahimsa and argued that reducing meat advertising could encourage consumers to consider plant-based food choices. The appeal comes ahead of Gandhi Jayanti, observed on October 2, and seeks government action beginning on the national holiday.