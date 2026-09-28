Five children in Gujarat’s Surat district were hospitalised after a nurse mistakenly administered glimepiride, a diabetes medicine, instead of paracetamol during a routine vaccination programme, prompting an inquiry and suspension of the health worker. The incident reportedly occurred on September 23 during the “Mamta Diwas” immunisation programme at the Palsana-01 sub-centre under Kanav Primary Health Centre in Palsana taluka. Health officials said the children were accidentally given glimepiride 2mg. The affected children included infants aged 3.5 months and one year, according to the report. They developed adverse reactions and were admitted to an intensive care unit the following day. Officials said the children are now stable after receiving treatment. Gujarat Health Minister Prafull Pansheriya described the incident as a case of “serious negligence” by the vaccination team. The health department suspended the health worker involved and ordered an inquiry into the medication error. The incident has raised concerns over medicine handling and administration during public immunisation programmes. Glimepiride belongs to the sulfonylurea class of medicines used to control blood sugar in people with Type 2 diabetes. It lowers blood glucose by prompting the pancreas to release insulin and helping the body use it effectively. When administered to a child without diabetes, the medicine can cause a potentially dangerous fall in blood sugar, or hypoglycaemia. Possible symptoms include fatigue, sluggishness, sweating, trembling, irritability and vomiting. Severe hypoglycaemia can lead to seizures, loss of consciousness, brain injury or death. The report noted that effects may continue after initial treatment, requiring observation, regular glucose monitoring and necessary medical care. The incident highlights the need for careful medicine storage, verification and administration to prevent potentially serious errors during routine child healthcare services.