Himachal Pradesh has recorded cumulative losses of more than ₹3,220 crore during the 91-day monsoon period from June 30 to September 28, with 373 people losing their lives, according to the latest state disaster data. A seven-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), led by M Ramachandrudu, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, began a four-day visit to the State on Monday to assess damage caused by cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides and other rain-related incidents. The State government has sought around ₹3,200 crore in central assistance. Of the 373 deaths recorded, 152 were attributed to disasters such as landslides, flash floods, drowning, snake bites and falls from steep terrain. Another 221 people died in road accidents during the monsoon. The weather-related incidents also left 623 people injured and 162 missing. More than 1,400 houses were destroyed or partially damaged, while 581 animals were reported dead. Damage to public infrastructure and government assets has crossed ₹3,220 crore, with major losses reported by the Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Vibhag and Power Department. Educational institutions, health facilities and rural infrastructure have also been affected. As of September 28, 61 roads remained blocked across the State, while 49 distribution transformer stations were affected and undergoing restoration. The central team’s field assessment began in Kangra, including the disaster-hit Boh Valley in Shahpur. It is scheduled to visit Sainj in Kullu on September 29 and Banjar on September 30 before proceeding to Shimla. The team will meet senior State officials, including the Chief Secretary, and is scheduled to meet Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on October 1. It will also inspect affected areas in Shimla, Kasauli and Parwanoo before returning to Chandigarh. The assessment will contribute to the process of determining central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund. The State government has submitted a memorandum detailing the extensive damage and seeking financial support.