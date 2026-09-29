HYDERABAD Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s remarks describing Lord Ram as the God of the rich and Lord Shiva as the God of the poor triggered a political controversy on Tuesday, with the BJP accusing him of attempting to divide Hindus and create differences between northern and southern India. Speaking at a media event in Delhi on Monday, Reddy said the Congress had struggled in northern states because the BJP had “stolen Lord Ram”, who has a larger following there. He said the party performed better in the south, where Lord Shiva is worshipped, and alleged that the BJP represented the rich. Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao called the remarks “highly condemnable” and “absurd”. He alleged that Reddy was trying to create divisions among Hindus and between the north and south. Rao also called on BJP workers to protest and burn effigies of the Chief Minister at the mandal level across Telangana. BJP spokesperson Prakash Reddy criticised the remarks, questioning Reddy’s references to Ram and Shiva and saying they could affect the country’s unity and diversity. BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain also criticised the Chief Minister and said such comments would have political consequences for the Congress. The Congress defended Reddy’s comments. State president Mahesh Kumar Goud said the comparison referred to the traditional visual appearance of the two deities, while stressing that both were respected and worshipped by the party. Goud accused the BJP of using Lord Ram for political purposes and said both deities were regarded equally.