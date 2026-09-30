Khemchand Singh Recalls Irawat’s Vision

Imphal Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday paid tribute to Jana Neta Hijam Irawat on his 130th birth anniversary, recalling the legendary leader’s vision of harmony, unity and peaceful coexistence among the state’s 36 communities. Speaking at the state-level observance of Jana Neta Hijam Irawat Day 2026 at Irawat Square in Imphal, the Chief Minister said Irawat’s ideals of unity, social justice and collective progress remain relevant for Manipur. He called upon government employees, civil society organisations and students to carry forward the spirit of sacrifice, service and social responsibility associated with Irawat. Khemchand Singh paid floral tribute at Irawat’s memorial and recalled his contributions to social and political movements, literature and journalism. He highlighted Irawat’s efforts to create social awareness through his writings and journalistic activities. In 1922, Irawat published Meitei Chanu, a journal aimed at spreading awareness about Manipuri society and its issues. The Chief Minister also highlighted Irawat’s personal sacrifices. Despite marrying into the royal family and having access to privileges and status, Irawat chose to give them up and dedicate himself to public causes. He travelled to different places, mobilised people and worked for social and political change. Jana Neta Hijam Irawat, also known as Irabot and Lamyanba, lived from 1896 to 1951. He championed the causes of peasants, workers and the poor and worked for equality, education and social justice.