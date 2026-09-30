Deloitte India, Avolution partner on AI governance

NEW DELHI Deloitte India and Avolution have announced a strategic alliance to strengthen enterprise architecture and AI governance, helping organisations manage complex technology environments and make structured transformation decisions through Avolution’s ABACUS platform. Under the partnership, Deloitte India will lead ABACUS implementation through its technology strategy and transformation advisory services. The platform will provide clients with a consolidated view of business and technical systems, connecting applications, data, technology and artificial intelligence capabilities to support long-term organisational decisions. ABACUS uses adaptive enterprise modelling and impact analysis to assess architectural dependencies, operational risks and implications of major system changes. Its AI governance framework monitors model usage, tracks compliance parameters and assesses potential vulnerabilities across corporate systems. Deloitte will combine these capabilities with operating model design and technology advisory services to help chief information officers and business leaders align technology priorities with corporate strategy. Aakash Tyagi, Partner, Technology Strategy & Transformation, Deloitte India, said the alliance combines Deloitte India’s technology strategy and transformation capabilities with ABACUS to help organisations address technology debt, strengthen AI governance and make informed investment decisions. Avolution CEO Richard Ward said the partnership gives complex global enterprises greater visibility into their technology landscape and supports legacy retirement and investment optimisation. The alliance will initially focus on banking, insurance and financial services institutions across South Asia, with India as the primary operating market. Deloitte India and Avolution plan to expand the initiative through sector-specific architectural frameworks, enterprise transformation services and integrated value realisation models. Future deployments may extend to government, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing and energy sectors, supporting regulatory and operational requirements. The partnership is intended to support organisations as they manage technology complexity, strengthen governance and pursue broader digital transformation effectively.