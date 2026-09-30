NCPI Seeks Bharat Ratna for Gyanesh Kumar

Kolkata The Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the conferment of the Bharat Ratna on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, citing his role in strengthening the electoral process. In its letter, NCPI President Jyotiprokash Chatterjee praised Kumar’s leadership during the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election and referred to polling, electoral-roll revision and voter participation as reasons for the request. Gyanesh Kumar is currently serving as Chief Election Commissioner of India, having assumed office in February 2025. The organisation described the West Bengal election as peaceful and credible under Kumar’s leadership, while also highlighting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. These characterisations were made by NCPI in its letter to the Prime Minister. The Election Commission of India recorded 93.19 per cent poll participation in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly election and 91.66 per cent in the second phase, with combined participation reported at 92.47 per cent. NCPI said the electoral-roll revision was aimed at identifying ineligible entries and ensuring that voting rights were exercised by eligible citizens. The party also argued that the Election Commission’s functioning under Kumar reinforced public confidence in the electoral process. The letter described the Bharat Ratna as the country’s highest civilian honour and urged the Prime Minister to consider recommending Kumar’s name to President Droupadi Murmu. The request comes amid wider political debate surrounding the Election Commission and its SIR exercise, with opposition parties also raising concerns over the poll body’s recent actions.