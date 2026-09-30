Goyal meets US CEOs ahead of G20 trade meeting

MILWAUKEE Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal arrived in Milwaukee to attend the G20 Trade Ministers’ Meeting, beginning a week-long official visit to the United States focused on strengthening economic cooperation and expanding business ties between India and the US. Goyal, who will be in the US from September 29 to October 5, was received by Consul General of India in Chicago M. Anand Prakash. His schedule includes meetings with American industry leaders, investors and members of the startup community in Milwaukee, Chicago and New York. After his arrival, Goyal met chief executives and senior representatives of leading American manufacturing and technology companies at a business roundtable organised by the National Association of Manufacturers. The association represents a major share of prominent US manufacturers, which contribute significantly to the country’s manufacturing gross domestic product of about USD 3 trillion. During the discussions, Goyal highlighted the expanding scope of commercial cooperation between India and the United States. He said the relationship has moved beyond conventional trade to include investment, manufacturing, technology, innovation, resilient supply chains and the development of high-value capabilities in both countries. American executives shared views on market opportunities in India and possible areas for wider business partnerships. Goyal reaffirmed support for international enterprises seeking commercial integration in the Indian market. Goyal also attended a reception jointly hosted by the Business Roundtable and the National Association of Manufacturers at Rockwell Automation’s global headquarters. There, he interacted with trade ministers from other G20 member countries and senior American corporate executives. His engagements form the opening part of a wider visit aimed at pursuing economic cooperation across key sectors and encouraging international companies to deepen their commercial presence in India.