Amit Shah to inaugurate ₹16.8 crore dairy plant

BHOPAL Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a fermented product dairy plant at the Bhopal Cooperative Milk Union premises on October 3. The facility has been established at a cost of Rs 16.80 crore to expand milk processing and production of value-added dairy products in Madhya Pradesh. The project includes a Rs 6 crore grant from the Government of India and a Rs 10.80 crore contribution from the Bhopal Cooperative Milk Union. The plant will have a milk processing capacity of 40,000 litres per day, using modern machinery and technology. According to project details, the facility can process 10,000 litres of milk, 10,000 litres of curd and 30,000 litres of buttermilk daily. It will also produce 1,000 litres of lassi, 800 kg of shrikhand and 1,000 kg of mawa each day. The new facility will supplement the existing processing infrastructure of the Bhopal Cooperative Milk Union and increase the range of products available under the Sanchi brand. It is expected to support diversification and production based on market demand. Jaidev Biswas, Managing Director of Bhopal Cooperative Milk Union, said the plant would promote value-added products and integrate the cooperative dairy system with modern technology. The facility is also expected to strengthen the processing and marketing chain for milk and milk-based products under the Sanchi brand.