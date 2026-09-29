New Delhi India and the United States are working to advance negotiations on a balanced and mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement, with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s upcoming engagement with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer expected to focus on resolving key tariff issues. Goyal will attend the G20 Trade Ministers’ Meeting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on September 30 and October 1, at the invitation of Greer. The two sides are expected to work towards finalising an interim trade deal in line with the joint statement issued by India and the US on February 7, 2026. India is seeking an arrangement that gives domestic exporters a tariff advantage over competing economies rather than simply securing a lower headline tariff. The proposed framework is expected to establish preferential market access for businesses from both countries. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal earlier said the trade agreement was more or less finalised, with discussions now focused on creating an architecture for preferential access before the deal is formally signed. He explained that India largely operates under most-favoured-nation tariffs, while the US is using executive tariffs, making a mechanism for tariff differentials necessary. During his US visit, Goyal is also expected to advocate for a rules-based, open, inclusive, transparent, equitable and non-discriminatory global trading system with the WTO at its core. His bilateral engagements will also focus on strengthening trade and investment opportunities for farmers, fishermen, women entrepreneurs, startups, MSMEs and other businesses. Goyal is scheduled to meet senior executives of American companies across manufacturing, consumer goods, agribusiness, retail and technology sectors in Milwaukee and Chicago. "India wants domestic exporters to receive a tariff advantage over competing economies rather than simply a lower headline tariff." - Commerce and Industry Ministry (India). "The proposed India-US trade deal has been more or less finalised." - Rajesh Agrawal (Commerce Secretary). "The two countries need to establish a mechanism that ensures preferential access to each other’s markets under the proposed agreement." - Rajesh Agrawal (Commerce Secretary).