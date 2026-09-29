New Delhi Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday handed over financial sanction letters worth more than Rs 1,200 crore to agriculture ministers of 10 states under the Prime Minister Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY), stressing implementation of agriculture programmes across states. The disbursement included Rs 290 crore for West Bengal, Rs 198 crore for Haryana, Rs 181 crore for Chhattisgarh, Rs 154 crore for Arunachal Pradesh, Rs 114 crore for Bihar, Rs 104 crore for Karnataka, Rs 75 crore for Mizoram, Rs 64 crore for Himachal Pradesh, Rs 58 crore for Jharkhand and Rs 43 crore for Punjab. Chairing a meeting with state Agriculture Ministers and senior officials, Chouhan said the Union Government was going beyond policy formulation by ensuring timely availability of resources so schemes could begin implementation without delay. He said agricultural growth had risen from 3 per cent in 2015 to 4.5 per cent, while the average annual increase in foodgrain production had more than doubled from around 40 lakh tonnes to 84 lakh tonnes. Rabi foodgrain production rose by 205 lakh tonnes between 2023-24 and 2025-26, he added. Chouhan also announced monthly virtual reviews with states and proposed State Agriculture Teams involving ministers, officials, agricultural universities, ICAR institutions, KVKs, ATMA and FPOs. District-level meetings will also be held monthly. He called for a nationwide Khet Bachao Abhiyan from October 22 to November 30 to promote balanced fertiliser use based on Soil Health Cards. States were also asked to act against fake fertilisers, spurious seeds and sub-standard pesticides.