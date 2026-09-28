Jaipur Rajasthan is witnessing a shift in tourism preferences in the Japanese market, with travellers showing growing interest in experiences beyond the state’s iconic forts, palaces and desert landscapes. At the conclusion of the four-day Tourism Expo Japan in Tokyo, Japanese tourists and travel trade representatives sought information on solo travel, the Palace on Wheels, wildlife, rural life, handicrafts and local cuisine. Women travellers interested in exploring Rajasthan on their own, in particular, raised questions about safety and travel arrangements. The Tourism Expo Japan, held from September 24 to 27, concluded on Sunday, World Tourism Day, with the Rajasthan Tourism Department participating in the event. Tourism Secretary Shuchi Tyagi represented the department, accompanied by Joint Director Ajay Kumar Sharma. Sharma said several Japanese women visitors expressed interest in travelling to Rajasthan independently, with safety emerging as one of their key concerns. They were briefed on the state’s tourist assistance mechanisms, including police support, the Tourist Assistance Force and the availability of women police personnel. According to Sharma, enquiries from the Japanese market are no longer limited to Rajasthan’s traditional tourist attractions and are increasingly covering a wider range of travel experiences. Japanese travel agents and tour operators also sought information on Rajasthan’s package tours. Discussions covered combining multiple destinations into a single itinerary, rail, road and air connectivity between destinations, travel times, hotel options and overall travel costs. “Discussions also covered linking Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Ranthambore and Shekhawati through different tourism experiences,” Sharma said. Visitors also showed interest in wildlife, rural life, folk culture, handicrafts and local cuisine. The Palace on Wheels emerged as one of the major attractions among Japanese visitors exploring Rajasthan’s tourism offerings. Several visitors sought information about the luxury train’s royal ambience, interiors, travel experience and booking process.