New Delhi NITI Aayog has successfully completed the Centre’s Special Campaign 5.0 by disposing of more than 4,100 public grievances and clearing several pending official references and parliamentary matters, while preparing for the next edition of the cleanliness and pendency-reduction drive. The campaign, launched by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), was conducted from November 2025 to August 2026. It focused on improving administrative efficiency, reducing pending matters and strengthening cleanliness practices across government offices. NITI Aayog and its affiliated organisations, including the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office, Atal Innovation Mission and National Institute of Labour Economics Research and Development, participated in the exercise. During the campaign, NITI Aayog disposed of 4,105 public grievances, 127 PMO references, 34 public grievance appeals and five parliamentary assurances. The government said the exercise was intended to accelerate the disposal of grievances, parliamentary matters and other pending references. The institution also undertook record management and office optimisation measures. About 90 square feet of office space was freed by disposing of old files and improving space management. The sale of scrap generated revenue of around Rs 1.97 lakh. DARPG launched the special campaign in 2021 as a government-wide initiative to improve administrative responsiveness and cleanliness in public offices. It has continued annually since then. Following the completion of Campaign 5.0, NITI Aayog is preparing for Special Campaign 6.0. The next edition will focus on clearing pending references involving MPs, state governments and inter-ministerial matters, along with parliamentary assurances, PMO references, public grievances and appeals.