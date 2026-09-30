Colourful rangoli to paint Mysuru Dasara in vibrant hues

Mysuru

The grandeur of Mysuru Dasara-2026 is set to get a splash of colour with a traditional Rangoli competition being organised for women at the iconic Mysuru Palace premises on October 13. The competition, organised by the Women and Children Dasara Sub-Committee-2026, will begin at 7 am and is open to women aged above 18 years. Interested participants have been asked to complete their registration in advance. Registration can be done at the Office of the Child Development Scheme Officer (City), Bannimantap, and the Child Development Scheme Officer (Rural), K.D. Vyatra, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage, Mysuru. For details, participants may contact Pratibha N. (9036335392) or Girija (8618303115). As per the competition rules, participants must bring their own Rangoli powder and colours. Only line Rangoli and dot Rangoli designs will be permitted. Use of salt, grains or artificial decorative materials, including flowers or other embellishments, is prohibited. Participants must draw their Rangoli within the space allotted by the organisers and complete the artwork within one hour. Use of mobile phones while drawing Rangoli at the venue is strictly prohibited, and no helpers will be allowed. Registration must be completed by 7 am on October 13. Latecomers will not be permitted to participate. The colourful event is expected to add another artistic sparkle to the festive atmosphere of the world-famous Mysuru Dasara.

Venue: Mysuru Palace Complex

Date: October 13, 2026

Time: 7 am