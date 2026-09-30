Poetry takes centre stage at Dasara

Mysuru

The grandeur of Mysuru Dasara will receive a rich literary touch this year with the Dasara Kaviyotsava, a five-day celebration of poetry scheduled from Oct. 13 to 17. Dr. M. Dasegowda, Deputy Special Officer of the Dasara Kaviyotsava Sub-Committee and Deputy Commissioner of the Mysuru City Corporation, said the event has been organised to add a literary dimension to the cultural splendour of Dasara. Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Dr. Dasegowda said the Kaviyotsava would be held at the B.M. Srikantaiah (B.M. Sri) Auditorium of the Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies, Manasagangothri. The five-day literary festival will present poetry in five distinct dimensions — short and humorous poetry, youth poetry, children’s and budding poets’ poetry, folk poetry and the main poetry session. The programme will begin on Oct. 13 with the short and humour poetry session. Senior writer Vaidehi will inaugurate the event, while noted film actor Dr. Mukhyamantri Chandru will preside. Writer Dr. H.R. Sujatha will be the chief guest. The Youth Poetry Session on Oct. 14 will be inaugurated by renowned poet Dr. K. Shareefa. Senior poet H. Govindaiah will preside, with Dr. Satyananda Patrot and film lyricist Hrudayashiva participating as chief and special guests respectively. On Oct. 15, the Chiguru Poetry Session, dedicated to emerging young writers, will be inaugurated by children’s writer Biligiri Krishnamurthy. Writer Agrahara Krishnamurthy will preside. Dr. Kavitha Kusugal and young poet Tanish will be the chief and special guests. The Folk Poetry Session on Oct. 16 will be inaugurated by folklore scholar Dr. P.K. Rajasekhar, with Kannada Development Authority Chairman Dr. Purushottama Bilimale presiding. Writer Dr. Rajappa Dalavayi will be the chief guest. The five-day celebration will conclude on Oct. 17 with the main poetry session. Senior poet Pratibha Nandakumar will inaugurate the session, while veteran poet Allamaprabhu Bettaduru will preside. Senior poet and cultural thinker Subbu Holeyar will be the chief guest. To take the spirit of poetry to the people, a Kaviyotsava publicity chariot will be flagged off on Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. The vehicle will travel across Mysuru to create awareness about the festival. Dr. Dasegowda said the event would provide a platform for poetic talent from different sections of society. Along with diverse forms of poetry, stalls featuring books and other literary materials will also be provided.

Special title song

For the first time, the Dasara Kavi Goshti (poets’ meet) will have a special title song, adding a new attraction to this year’s event. The Dasara Kavi Goshti Sub-Committee has introduced the song, which highlights the importance and richness of Kannada literature, bringing a new dimension to the annual literary event. The song celebrates the greatness of Kannada poets and the richness of the Kannada language and literature. The meaningful lyrics have been penned by Dr. P. Shivaraju, a senior KAS officer serving as the Additional Regional Commissioner of the Mysuru Revenue Division. Renowned Kannada singer Divya Sachidananda has lent her melodious voice to the song, while Atishay Jain of Mysuru has composed the instrumental arrangement. The introduction of a dedicated title song for this year’s Dasara Kavi Goshti is being seen as a matter of pride by admirers of Kannada language and the arts. The song has also received considerable appreciation in literary circles.