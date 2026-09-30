Gulf Retirees Association Karnataka holds annual meet

Mangaluru

The Gulf Retirees Association Karnataka held its Annual General Meeting in Mangaluru, bringing together retired employees and members associated with the Gulf region. The meeting provided a platform for members to review the association’s activities, discuss issues concerning retired expatriates and outline plans for the coming year. The gathering focused on strengthening coordination among members and addressing matters related to the welfare of people who had spent their working years in Gulf countries. Members discussed the importance of maintaining unity and continuing activities aimed at supporting retirees and their families. The annual meeting also provided an opportunity to review the association’s functioning during the previous year. Office-bearers and members exchanged views on various organisational matters and discussed future programmes. The participants stressed the need for greater cooperation among Gulf returnees and continued engagement with the wider community. The association has members from different parts of Karnataka who have experience working in Gulf countries. Such organisations provide a common platform for retirees to remain connected, share experiences and raise issues affecting their community. Members who attended the meeting expressed their commitment to strengthening the association and expanding its activities in the coming period. The gathering concluded with discussions on future initiatives and the continued participation of members in the organisation’s welfare and social activities. The Annual General Meeting was held in Mangaluru on September 30, 2026. The event reflected the association’s efforts to maintain a strong network among Gulf retirees in Karnataka and continue its activities for the benefit of its members.