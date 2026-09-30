Superstar Rajinikanth seeks Goddess Chamundeshwari’s blessings

Mysuru

It was a sight that devotees at Chamundi Hill will cherish for a long time. Superstar Rajinikanth, who is currently in Mysuru for the shooting of his upcoming film Dharman, made a quiet visit to the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop the hill on Wednesday morning and sought the blessings of the Goddess. There was no fanfare surrounding the visit. Dressed in a simple white dhoti, white shirt and white shalya, the Superstar appeared like an ordinary devotee as he entered the temple and offered prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari. Devotees who caught sight of Rajinikanth were visibly awestruck. His simple attire and unassuming demeanour were in striking contrast to his larger-than-life image on the silver screen. After offering prayers, the temple priests felicitated the actor with a shawl and garland. As Rajinikanth emerged from the temple, he came out with his hands folded, greeting people in the manner of a common man seeking divine blessings. Although security personnel prevented fans from approaching the Superstar, Rajinikanth acknowledged their affection. He shook hands with some of the fans who had gathered nearby, leaving them delighted by the brief but memorable interaction. Rajinikanth’s visit to Chamundi Hill is not a first. The actor has been visiting the sacred hill whenever he is in Mysuru and has made it a point to seek the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari during his stays in the city. Rajinikanth is presently staying at a private hotel in Mysuru and is expected to shoot for around 10 days at Somanathpur and surrounding locations. Directed by Ashwin Marimuthu and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International in association with Turmeric Media, Dharman features Rajinikanth along with Sreeleela, Ram Pothineni, Simran, Raashii Khanna and Yogi Babu. The film is expected to hit the screens during Sankranti next year. Rajinikanth also met the family members of late actor Dr. Vishnuvardhan at Somanathpur on Tuesday. Dr. Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, daughter Keerthi Vishnuvardhan, son-in-law Aniruddha Jatkar and grandchildren Shloka Jatkar and Jyestavardhan Jatkar were present. Actress Sreeleela, who is part of Dharman, also visited the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple on Tuesday and offered prayers.