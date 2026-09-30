Drought relief inspection begins on October 4

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Karnataka is bracing for a critical multi-day review as an expert central team of ten officials prepares to visit the state to evaluate widespread agricultural distress. Following poor monsoon downpours that withered crops across vast rural belts, state leaders hope this on-ground inspection will unlock much-needed financial aid for struggling farming families. The unfolding agrarian crisis has impacted regions across the state deeply. With rainfall falling significantly short of seasonal averages, the state administration officially declared over two hundred taluks as severely drought-hit. Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar formally wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, apprising him of the worsening crisis and requesting an immediate financial relief package of ₹3,705 crore from national disaster funds to help vulnerable rural households survive the upcoming months. Responding to the formal appeal, federal authorities dispatched a high-level delegation of senior central officials. The visiting team is scheduled to tour multiple affected districts over a four-day period starting October 4. During their intensive field visits, the delegates will inspect damaged crop fields, review local drinking water availability, and converse directly with distressed growers to understand the ground reality of the rural economy. State cabinet ministers emphasized that these physical verification reports are vital for expediting national assistance funds. Local farming unions have expressed cautious optimism, hoping the central assessment translates into fair compensation, debt relief measures, and adequate power supplies for irrigation pumps. As rural communities await the delegation's arrival, citizens across Karnataka pray for swift central intervention to restore stability and bring genuine relief to millions of hardworking farmers facing severe hardship.