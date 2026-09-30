Ex-Judge calls Naxalites as patriots, blasts CEC

CH NEWS, BENGALURU A massive political and legal storm has erupted across the nation following explosive remarks made by a former high-ranking member of India's highest court. Retired Supreme Court Justice Gopala Gowda delivered a deeply controversial speech during a public event in Bengaluru, publicly describing Naxalite activists as true patriots and dedicated fighters striving for social equality rather than criminals. Elaborating on his provocative stance, the retired jurist questioned prevailing public perceptions of underground left-wing extremists. He rhetorically asked the audience who Naxalites truly are, answering that they often include intellectuals, writers, and doctors driven by systemic neglect. Furthermore, Justice Gowda claimed that modern youth activism, particularly among Gen Z cohorts, has struck fear into the political establishment, resulting in peaceful protesters being unfairly slapped with harsh Naxalite labels to suppress dissent. Beyond his comments on left-wing extremism, Justice Gowda launched a blistering, unprecedented attack against top constitutional authorities, specifically targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The former judge revealed that election officials recently sent him an administrative notice questioning why the honorific title 'Justice' appeared before his name, despite his decades of service holding high constitutional office. Visibly infuriated by the bureaucratic challenge, Gowda asserted that simple resignation demands are insufficient for the current CEC. He shockingly declared that the election chief deserves imprisonment for allegedly murdering constitutional principles. Backing his severe accusations, the retired judge alleged that internal friction crippled the election oversight body, noting that two fellow election commissioners raised formal objections fourteen times over a 10-month period. He accused the election chief of orchestrating a massive electoral scam by introducing unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles into voter registration processes. According to Gowda, these administrative hurdles deliberately blocked new citizens from enrolling while systematically deleting the names of thirteen crore legitimate voters nationwide, prompting him to label the chief election commissioner worse than a terrorist. Concluding his scathing critique, Justice Gowda expressed deep disillusionment with the modern judicial framework. He proclaimed that India's seventy-five-year-old democratic judiciary has fundamentally failed, alleging that an unprecedented electoral scam is currently unfolding across the country without parallel anywhere else in the globe. Legal experts and political parties have expressed profound shock over the retired judge's remarks, setting the stage for intense national debates regarding judicial propriety, institutional autonomy, and democratic integrity moving forward.

Scathing attack on Election Commission Speaking in Bengaluru, the former apex court judge launched a direct tirade regarding voter list revisions and the use of honorific titles. He alleged that administrative changes have created unnecessary barriers for new voters and accused institutional heads of undermining the Constitution.