CH NEWS, BENGALURU Political turmoil in Karnataka has intensified sharply today. Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy launched a scathing and direct verbal counterattack against senior Congress leaders who rushed to defend Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Standing firmly by his explosive corruption allegations involving massive land grabbing by the Chief Minister's family, Kumaraswamy mocked the cabinet ministers attempting damage control. He claimed these politicians were speaking out purely out of fear of losing their lucrative cabinet positions. Addressing media personnel during a heated press conference, Kumaraswamy ridiculed the intellectual capacity of the defending ministers. He remarked caustically that some colleagues lacked basic education and wisdom, possessing zero ability to comprehend complex legal documents. Yet, despite these shortcomings, they somehow secured high-ranking ministerial seats. He asserted that official administrative records loudly expose the illegal activities committed during past political terms. Furthermore, Kumaraswamy reiterated demands for an intensive investigation by a premier federal agency, such as the Central Bureau of Investigation, into the long-standing Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor scandal. He alleged that the controversial real estate deal constitutes the largest financial irregularity in the nation's history, surpassing even major national scams and valuing upwards of three lakh crore rupees. The fierce political row began shortly after the opposition leader accused the Chief Minister's family of seizing public properties unlawfully. While Congress loyalists scrambled to dismiss the charges as politically motivated slander, opposition leaders continue pushing for strict judicial accountability. Public interest remains high across the state as citizens demand transparency and fair governance amid the escalating feud. Political analysts predict further clashes in the coming days as both parties prepare for upcoming local municipal elections.

Sharp retort to ministers The Union Minister mocked supporting legislators, stating they lacked the legal or intellectual capacity to review complex property documents. He maintained that public land along the Bengaluru-Mysuru corridor was unlawfully co-opted. Asserted that past leadership roles facilitated massive illegal real estate ventures. The ongoing clash continues to intensify tensions between rival state factions.