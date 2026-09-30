Bidadi Township scam: 12 arrested for forging documents

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Tensions surrounding the controversial Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township, commonly known as the Bidadi Township project, have escalated dramatically. While ongoing disputes between local landowners and the state administration continue to polarize communities—with many farmers fiercely resisting land surrender—law enforcement agencies have successfully uncovered a massive criminal conspiracy. Local police confirmed the arrest of a twelve-member fraud syndicate that attempted to embezzle crores of rupees in government compensation funds using elaborate forgery schemes. The criminal plot targeted high-value land parcels situated in Aralalusandra village, which form a critical component of the expansive Bidadi Township acquisition zone. According to senior police officials, the gang plotted to siphon off millions meant for genuine landowners by fraudulently posing as the legal heirs to roughly three and a half acres spanning multiple survey numbers. Investigators identified a resident of Dabaspet named Tarun as the mastermind behind the entire operation. Police records indicate that Tarun possesses a lengthy criminal history involving similar property scams and had carefully assembled an organized network of accomplices to execute this large-scale financial fraud. To pull off the deception, the syndicate manufactured an array of counterfeit identification documents. This included forging duplicate voter identification cards, state-issued identification numbers, and fraudulent bank passbooks in the names of legitimate village landowners. Furthermore, the fraudsters went to great lengths to fabricate official government seals and signatures, submitting the entirely bogus compensation claim files directly to the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority (GBDA) office. The elaborate swindle unraveled when alert administrative officials noticed subtle inconsistencies during routine preliminary physical verifications of the submitted compensation claims. Recognizing potential fraud, GBDA administrators formally alerted the Ramanagara Tahsildar and the Additional Deputy Commissioner on September 3, prompting an immediate administrative audit and a formal criminal complaint filed at the Bidadi police station. Acting swiftly on the official grievance, police teams launched a targeted operation that culminated in the arrest of all twelve conspirators, including the primary kingpin. Authorities have seized the fabricated seals and counterfeit documents, while ongoing interrogations aim to uncover potential internal accomplices within administrative offices.