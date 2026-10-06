Restore or Remove?

Shyam Sundar Vattam, Mysuru

They were meant to add a royal touch to Mysuru’s heritage streets. Today, the crumbling balustrades installed around the iconic Mysuru Palace and along New Sayyaji Rao Road, part of the grand Jamboo Savari route, have become more of an eyesore than an eye-catcher. Installed around 15–20 years ago as part of the ‘Raja Marga’ concept, the granite balustrades were intended to beautify the roads surrounding the majestic palace and enhance the grandeur of the Dasara procession route. But time, wear and tear and alleged poor-quality workmanship have taken a toll. Several balustrades have broken, tilted or fallen, leaving ugly gaps along some stretches. The damaged structures, instead of complementing the Palace, are now drawing attention for all the wrong reasons. The balustrades were made of granite blocks and fixed at intervals along the roads. However, many of them have reportedly become so fragile that even a strong push can dislodge them. ‘Royal road’ or ruined road? Citizens who had opposed the project when it was first proposed say their concerns have now proved justified. “The Mysuru Palace itself is the biggest attraction. Tourists do not come here to see artificial stone decorations. They come to experience the grandeur and heritage created by the erstwhile rulers,” said a heritage enthusiast. Another citizen said the damaged structures should not be allowed to remain merely because they were installed as part of a beautification project. “If the balustrades can be restored properly, restore them. If they cannot be maintained, remove them. Broken structures around the Palace send a poor message to tourists,” he said. Citizens questioned whether the civic authorities had adequately examined the long-term maintenance and durability of the structures before giving the project the green signal. “The intention may have been beautification, but every heritage project must respect the character of the city. Mysuru does not need unnecessary ornamentation when its palaces, avenues, heritage buildings and trees already provide unmatched beauty,” said another resident. The present condition has also raised questions about maintenance. Citizens point out that broken and fallen sections have remained unattended, giving parts of the heritage precinct a neglected appearance. Restore with care—or remove With Dasara drawing thousands of visitors to Mysuru, citizens have urged the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and other concerned authorities to conduct a comprehensive inspection of the balustrades along the Palace and Jamboo Savari route. “Dasara is not just a festival; it is Mysuru’s cultural identity. The Jamboo Savari route must look dignified and clean. Half-broken balustrades are certainly not part of that royal image,” said a local shopkeeper. Citizens have suggested two clear options: restore the balustrades scientifically using durable material and proper workmanship, or remove the damaged structures completely. “What we need is not cosmetic beautification but genuine heritage conservation,” said a heritage lover. As Mysuru prepares to welcome visitors for Dasara, the question echoes along its royal streets: Should the ageing balustrades be restored to their original glory—or removed to allow the Palace and its heritage surroundings to speak for themselves?