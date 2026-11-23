BENGALURU: Chief Minister’s Political Secretary and Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna expressed empathy for Mudigere Congress legislator Nayana Motamma’s frustration over the wild elephant relocation row, but maintained that stepping down from office will not resolve the crisis. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Ponnanna noted that as a fellow legislator from the Malnad region, he fully understands the daily fear residents face from wild elephants, tigers, and bears straying into coffee plantations and villages.

Following Motamma’s dramatic move to submit her resignation letter at the Assembly Speaker’s office earlier in the day, Ponnanna revealed that he had personally spoken with her to calm tensions. He also held urgent telephone discussions with both the Chief Minister and the Forest Minister to find an immediate way out of the standoff. Sharing an encouraging update, Ponnanna assured that forest authorities would safely guide the relocated elephants back into the forest on Monday night without causing harm to either local villagers or the animals. He added that the Chief Minister shares the firm view that an elected representative resigning is never the right answer to administrative hurdles.

Pointing directly to the root cause of the unrest, Ponnanna acknowledged serious lapses by Forest Department officials in managing human-wildlife conflict and failing to respect public sentiment. While admitting that completely eliminating wildlife encounters in forest-fringe districts may not be realistic, he stressed that smart, timely action can solve 80 to 90 per cent of the trouble. Echoing Motamma’s stern warning to the bureaucracy, he reminded officials that they must fulfill their duty to protect citizens or step aside for more capable officers.

When reporters asked whether Motamma’s resignation letter met technical rules, Ponnanna brushed the query aside with humor. Laughing, he quipped that as a trained lawyer who attended Law College, she would know the legal rules well, whereas he had simply studied in a government school.