BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara appealed to protesting ASHA workers to place their trust in the Chief Minister’s word and show patience as the government works toward a fair resolution. Speaking to reporters near his Sadashivanagar residence, he noted that the Chief Minister has already met union representatives and personally promised to address their concerns.

Addressing the protesters’ insistence on a written promise, Parameshwara said such demands are common during agitations, though solving the real problem matters far more than paperwork. He confirmed that the Chief Minister will meet the workers on the evening of November 25 for detailed talks before taking an appropriate decision. Without mutual trust, he asked, how can any dispute be settled smoothly?

Drought funds from the Centre

Shifting to the state’s severe drought crisis, the Deputy Chief Minister criticized the Central Government for failing to respond over the past two months despite three formal requests for ₹22,000 crore in relief funds. Even after central teams visited Karnataka and filed assessment reports, no money has been released. Letters have also been sent to the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Agriculture Minister seeking appointments to present the state’s plight directly.

Parameshwara stressed that drought strikes without warning and urged leaders not to play politics while farmers suffer. While recalling that Karnataka previously had to approach the Supreme Court to secure ₹3,500 crore in relief, he expressed hope that the Centre would act soon. Meanwhile, the state has begun distributing ₹5,000 compensation to eligible farmers across districts ahead of the upcoming legislative session.

On the controversial seizure of a book authored by Ravi Hanj, Parameshwara defended the Cabinet’s move, noting that several communities raised strong objections after reviewing its passages. He warned that anyone living abroad for years must remember that the rule of law applies firmly in India, adding that informing the US Embassy during an arrest is routine for individuals holding American citizenship or a Green Card.