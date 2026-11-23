BENGALURU: Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy took a sharp, sarcastic swipe at the Karnataka Chief Minister over the week-long protest by Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, remarking that a leader with a heart “as delicate as a flower” should have melted by now at the sight of women sleeping in the freezing cold. Speaking to reporters at the Janata Dal (Secular) headquarters, J.P. Bhavan, he expressed hope that the Chief Minister might finally address their suffering once he returns from his ongoing official tour of Japan.

Honorarium and party committees

Pointing out that the Chief Minister also holds the Finance portfolio, Kumaraswamy argued there is zero financial hurdle to hiking the workers’ monthly honorarium. He accused the Congress government of prioritizing political loyalty over frontline healthcare staff, alleging that Rs 1,000 crore is being distributed to party workers through ‘Bharat Jodo’ committees while ASHA workers struggle to survive rising living costs despite explicit pre-election manifesto promises.

Drought relief jibe

Turning to the state government’s threat to move the court against New Delhi over pending drought relief, the former Chief Minister mocked Congress leaders by recalling their handling of the NICE road dispute. He quipped that instead of the High Court or Supreme Court, the state might head to a court in London as Congress leaders had once insisted. Maintaining that cordial rapport with the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister eliminates any need for legal battles, Kumaraswamy recalled that during the devastating Kodagu floods, his own government built houses and paid Rs 10,000 monthly rent to displaced families without waiting for central funds.

On upcoming political developments, Kumaraswamy stated he is in no hurry regarding the Hiriyur by-election ticket, prioritizing a strong alliance candidate while teasing the Chief Minister’s frequent visits to the constituency. He added that the JD(S) legislature party will meet ahead of the winter session and coordinate with the BJP if needed, while confirming upcoming discussions with Pramod Muthalik regarding the anti-conversion and anti-cow slaughter laws.