BENGALURU: Braving chilly weather and personal struggles, thousands of ASHA health workers across Karnataka pushed their indefinite protest into its seventh day on Monday. To show their anger against the state government, the protesters joined hands to form a massive human chain around Freedom Park in the heart of Bengaluru.

Organizers called this powerful display the “ASHA Chain.” Workers from many different districts traveled to the city to join the demonstration, which is being led by the All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC). Holding hands tightly around the park, the women shouted loud slogans against the authorities, showing deep unity and strong determination to fight for their rights.

The protesters say they feel let down because the government has failed to keep its earlier promises. For the past week, they have been sitting at the park, demanding fair pay and better financial security for their hard work in rural and urban communities.

Their main demand is a fixed monthly pay of 15,000 rupees. Along with regular wages, the workers are asking for a one-time retirement payment of 5 lakh rupees so that older workers can live with dignity after years of service. Many of these frontline workers handle vital health tasks in villages, yet they struggle to support their own families on low and irregular pay.

Several senior leaders stood with the workers during the protest. K. Somashekhar Yadagiri, who serves as the State President of the Karnataka State United ASHA Workers’ Association, and State Secretary D. Nagalakshmi joined the demonstration along with other union members.

The protesting workers expressed deep unhappiness over the government’s silence and lack of proper action so far. They made it very clear that they will not back down or go home empty-handed. Union leaders warned that the sit-in strike will continue indefinitely until officials listen to their genuine requests and fulfill all their promises. As the seventh day draws to a close, the mood at Freedom Park remains firm, peaceful, and resolute.