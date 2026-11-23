BENGALURU: Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka launched a sharp attack on the ruling Congress government, accusing it of betraying Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers by failing to honor its pre-election promise to raise their monthly honorarium. Addressing a press conference at the Vidhana Soudha, the senior BJP leader criticized Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for remaining unresponsive while thousands of women and their young children endure freezing nights at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park.

Ashoka highlighted the severe lack of basic facilities at the protest site, pointing out that only eight toilets have been arranged for nearly 10,000 protesting women, with no dedicated spaces for nursing mothers or adequate drinking water. Warning that the administration would be held directly responsible if any worker suffers serious health harm due to the harsh weather, he questioned why mobile medical clinics had not been deployed while hospitalized protesters continue to rise. He contrasted this neglect with what he described as lavish government spending on the Bengaluru Habba festival, Dasara celebrations, and official residences during a severe drought.

Recalling the 2023 election campaign, Ashoka alleged that Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, had personally appealed to ASHA workers for votes with assurances of higher wages, yet no budgetary funds have been allocated despite expensive publicity campaigns. He also accused the government of diverting public tax money to party workers through ‘Bharat Jodo’ committees and Guarantee Implementation Panels, while restricting the Gruha Lakshmi scheme to Below Poverty Line families and delivering only a fraction of the promised financial support.

Widening his critique, Ashoka refused to join a state delegation to New Delhi over drought relief, arguing that the Congress government routinely shifts blame onto the Centre instead of directly compensating distressed farmers. He further vowed that the opposition will strongly resist any attempt in the upcoming legislative session to repeal the anti-conversion and anti-cow slaughter laws, demanded a CBI probe into the KPSC recruitment scam, and blamed the government’s poor forest management for the ongoing wild elephant relocation row. He announced that a BJP-JD(S) coordination meeting will be held in Bengaluru on November 26 to finalize their joint strategy against the government.