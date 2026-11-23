BENGALURU: The indefinite day-and-night sit-in by Karnataka’s Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers entered its seventh consecutive day at Freedom Park, even as harsh living conditions took a severe toll on the demonstrators. Seventeen women have fallen seriously ill and been hospitalized over the past week after spending freezing nights in the open. Despite personal appeals from top state leaders, the protesters remain unmoved, insisting they will not leave the venue until the government hands over a formal written order guaranteeing their demands.

Launched on November 17 by thousands of community health workers from across the state, the agitation has grown steadily in intensity. Living outdoors round-the-clock without proper shelter, clean drinking water, toilets, or resting areas has severely weakened many participants. Following six days of continuous exposure to cold weather, 17 workers developed acute health complications including high fever, asthma attacks, and severe nausea and had to be rushed to Bengaluru’s K.C. General Hospital for medical care.

To break the deadlock, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar met with union representatives and urged them to call off their strike, promising that their demands for a fixed monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000 and pending incentives would be taken up in the Cabinet and the upcoming Belagavi legislative session. Health Minister U.T. Khader also assured the gathering that the administration would resolve their grievances right after the assembly session concludes.

However, unconvinced by verbal promises that have failed to materialize in the past, the workers refused to budge. Union leaders made it clear that verbal assurances will no longer satisfy frontline health staff who form the backbone of rural medical care. Warning that their agitation will only grow stronger if officials continue to delay concrete action, thousands of workers remain firmly camped at Freedom Park, leaving the state government under mounting pressure to end the standoff.